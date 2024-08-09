SNOW HILL, MD. - The first night of the Worcester County Fair has been moved indoors after Tropical Storm Debby brought in inclement weather Friday.
The fair opened at 4pm today inside the Worcester County Recreation center. Originally, the fair was scheduled to have both indoor and outdoor elements all weekend.
Worcester County Parks and Recreation Director Kelly Rados said the decision was the right one to make after seeing the radar.
"This way we can still offer something, still have the fair, and then everything is full schedule Saturday and Sunday," Rados said.
The Director said that tonight's events will be scaled down. However, she told WBOC that the fair will still have plenty of activites, food, and some live music.
Rados said the decision was not one that the department made lightly.
"You can't stress over it because there's nothing you can do about the weather," Rados said. "You just have to try and plan ahead, troubleshoot, and roll with the punches."
The Parks and Rec departments marketing coordinator Lauren Ahlers said that, despite the change, the fair is still expecting a good turn out.
Ahlers said that they used Facebook to break the news - and that posts about the fair have gained almost 10,000 views.
"People are still pretty interested," Ahlers said. "I think they're excited that it's at a new location at a new spot, and it's something to do since the weather's not so nice."
With plans to keep the rest of the weekend business as usual, set up was still in full swing today for the outdoor portion of the fair.
The livestock tent was still outside, with shows taking place weather permitting.
Animal caretakers, like 4H member Gavin Mcleod, were bunkering down the livestock as the clouds rolled in.
"I like it a little more sunny, less windy. I don't think my goats like it," Mcleod said.
The fair will run as scheduled through Sunday. Those interested in learning more information can visit the fair's website or Facebook page.