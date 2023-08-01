WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Nine schools throughout Worcester County will reportedly be offering free meals to students through a federal program for the 2023-2024 school year.
Worcester County Public Schools says the selected schools were certified for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program, so that all students can have access to meals at no cost. The nine schools that were certified by the Maryland State Department of Education for CEP are Pocomoke Elementary, Middle and High Schools; Snow Hill Elementary, Middle, and High Schools; Cedar Chapel Special School, Buckingham Elementary School, and Berlin Intermediate School.
Every student at CEP-eligible schools will reportedly be asked to complete an “Alternative Income Eligibility” form each school year.
“Research has often shown that students cannot be taught if their immediate needs – including hunger – aren’t met,” Superintendent of Schools Lou Taylor said. “By implementing CEP at these schools, we are ensuring that our students can realize success without the burden of food insecurity.”
A review of criteria will be done annually throughout the four-year CEP cycle to see which schools are eligible for the program.