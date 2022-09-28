Nutria Eradicated From Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The nutria species is completely eradicated from the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge.
The nutria species is a small rodent that destroys marshlands, like Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge (BNWF). Nutria are extremely invasive. Not only do they live in the marsh but they eat the clusters of plants and the roots.
Not native to here, the animal was brought here for the fur trade. But after years, nutria became a nuisance. BNWF announced that they have solved their nutria problem.
Refuge Manager of BNWF, Marcia Pradines Long says, "Being able to announce the eradication was just an enormous accomplishment. It's been 20 plus years. Many partners and many staff have been the ones out there in the marsh on the hottest days looking for the last nutria."
Pradines Long said using methods like trapping, search dogs, and guns helped eradicate almost 14,000 nutria. And, she says they had that positive support the whole time.
"Mostly everybody saw the impact they were having. If it's harming these wetlands, its harming everything from fisheries, to crabs, to our bird species that live and actually nest in the marsh", says Pradines Long.
One of the partners with BNWF, was the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). DNR Biologist Jonathan Mcknight said this accomplishment was not easy to come by. "It's so rare that, that happens. Usually, you end up controlling an exotic species which puts you in the position of year, after year, after year, going back to reduce damage. But if you can eradicate something, you eliminate damage", says Mcknight.
BNWF said they haven't stopped the process. They still send out search dogs and professionals just in case of a nutria spotting.
However, it's a win for the future after years of fighting.