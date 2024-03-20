OCEAN CITY, Md. - The promoters are naming it "Country Calling", a new music festival scheduled for October 4-5, 2024.
The festival will feature country music, a genre not well represented in the Ocean's Calling festival, schedule for just one week before.
The festival released its performer lineup Wednesday morning, and locals and visitors were thrilled.
"I was super excited. I mean, to have those big names out here and to be living out here, that's crazy, we don't get people like that," said PJ Veneziawestphal of Ocean Pines, Md.
"It's really exciting, especially for us locals, who don't get a whole lot of action out here in the off season and to see all those big names coming, we're really excited," continued Evan McDermott, also of Ocean Pines.
Some of country music's biggest names are headlining the inaugural lineup.
"I like Lainey Wilson. I like his song "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," said Kaylee Conrad of Jacksonville, Fla., hoping her family would bring her back to Ocean City for the festival.
One country music fan from Frankford, Del., was excited to see Ocean City's music festivals including a greater diversity of music genres.
"If you're a country fan, I think it gives a really good opportunity to get to see them right afterwards," said Sarah Towle.
For a pair from Grier, S.C., getting to see Lainey Wilson would check off a bucket list item, but it's Ocean City's environment that also calls them back.
"It's nice, clean, seems family-oriented, and in a good place to be. It's beautiful here," said Rebekah and Ellee Chambers.
The Ocean's Calling Music Festival was cancelled in its very first year because of bad weather. The show went on this past fall, and boardwalk businesses saw great success, but the weather still weighs on the mind of one business owner.
"We were very fortunate because we opened up the boardwalk back up. But yeah, it really hits hard when you plan, and the weather comes in and doesn't cooperate," said Les Morris of Thrasher's French Fries.
Tickets for the Country Calling Music Festival go on sale Friday, March 22, with presale starting at 10 a.m., and public on-sale starting at 11 a.m., if any tickets remain.
For more information, visit the Country Calling website.