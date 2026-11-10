BLOOD DRIVE GENERIC GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva will host a blood drive in memory of Steve Pappas.

Officials say the blood drive will be held this Friday, Nov. 13, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carousel Hotel on Coastal Highway.

Anyone interested in donating can sign up for the blood drive here, or by calling 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.

Steve Pappas was known for owning The Original Green Turtle, an Ocean City landmark. Pappas was also known for his extensive charity work. He passed away in October after a battle with leukemia.

Steve Pappas holding up a beer

Steve Pappas at The Original Greene Turtle, which opened in 1976.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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