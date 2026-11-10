OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Blood Bank of Delmarva will host a blood drive in memory of Steve Pappas.
Officials say the blood drive will be held this Friday, Nov. 13, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., at the Carousel Hotel on Coastal Highway.
Anyone interested in donating can sign up for the blood drive here, or by calling 1-888-8-BLOOD-8.
Steve Pappas was known for owning The Original Green Turtle, an Ocean City landmark. Pappas was also known for his extensive charity work. He passed away in October after a battle with leukemia.