OCEAN CITY, Md. - Free parking could soon become even more scarce in Ocean City as town officials discuss expanding paid parking to additional locations.
The proposal, which would add paid parking to 22 more location, is raising concerns for residents and workers, particularly in the area from the Route 50 Bridge south to the inlet. Marqueese Harmon, who works in Ocean City, said finding free parking is already a challenge—especially during the summer months.
"It's mayhem, I mean, no parking available and you're parking at least 2-3 blocks from your destination, at least," Harmon said.
If approved, the plan would require payment for parking on all of Talbot Street, Philadelphia Avenue, St. Louis Avenue, Caroline Street, and Somerset Street in the area from the Route 50 bridge to the Inlet. The change could make the parking situation even more stressful for those who rely on free spots.
"It's gonna hurt, it's really gonna hurt because a lot of people might not take a job just for that reason. So you're gonna be looking like short-staffed at places. It's gonna be a time this summer with people not being able to park for free," Harmon said.
And, some residents, including Tara Vendetti, are pushing back against the proposal.
"I mean, people who work here, where are they gonna park? I mean, I work on the boardwalk too. I mean, I'm gonna have to pay for parking, then pay rent and pay mortgage and all that," Vendetti said.
If approved, the new paid parking locations would go into effect starting April 1. Drivers would be required to pay for parking Friday through Sunday.