OCEAN CITY, MD - Renting out floating houses is prohibited in Ocean City. Monday night, the town council voted on an ordinance that would prohibit the commercial use of houseboats, specifically targeting a houseboat located in downtown Ocean City.
The houseboat is intended for short-term rentals.
The town argues that the move is essential for health and safety reasons, while the owner believes it is an overreach.
"It's something cool, new, and innovative for Ocean City. Guests love it," said Will Wangel, CEO of Sea Rocket Water Adventures. He goes on to say, "I just find it pretty insane that the town is throwing a fit over one houseboat."
Wangel asserts that the houseboat is essentially the same as a yacht and claims the town lacks jurisdiction over his vessel.
"That's a registered commercial passenger vessel in state waters in Maryland. The state does not believe the city has any jurisdiction," Wangel added.
Some boaters in the area agree with Wangel, expressing support for the floating home.
"I don't see a lot of negatives to it, other than the fact that it brings a lot of rental availability down here to downtown Ocean City, and I think it would be a great opportunity to bring more tourism to this area," said Nick Odachowski, a local boater.
Others say they would not mind it, but hope it would be cleaned regularly.
"To me, it's just like staying on your yacht, but the fact that it wouldn't move means if it stays in one location, growing algae, then it would be a problem," noted boater Scott Ronzitti.