OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Town of Ocean City has announced the downtown fireworks show for this July 4th has been delayed due to an "unexpected high tide."
Officials said the display is now scheduled for 10 p.m. Thursday evening. The town says the tide created an unexpected interruption during the show's set-up. They went on to say crews are working hard to make sure the show is ready for this evening's celebration.
A photo submitted to WBOC by a viewer shows the fireworks set up on the beach being inundated with water. It is unclear if any of the fireworks became damaged by the water.
Town officials say the Northside Park fireworks display is unaffected and will still begin around 9:30 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check back with WBOC for more information as it becomes available.