OCEAN CITY, Md. - Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are making their way to Ocean City this week for the Rock & Ride Bikefest, and with the crowds comes a heightened focus on safety.
City and county officials have once again enacted a Special Event Zone, which will run Wednesday through Sunday. The measure reduces the speed limit on Coastal Highway to 30 mph and increases fines for violations. It also gives law enforcement more authority to crack down on reckless driving.
Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said the law, which was first passed in 2020, allows police to make exhibition driving offenses arrestable.
“What this law does, it helps with speeding and exhibition driving, which under my law is spinning tires, excessive noise, race contests, all of these which traditionally were fines,” Crisafulli said. “Not only are they fines, but they also now can become arrestable offenses.”
Crisafulli said Ocean City can expect anywhere from 275,000 to 300,000 people throughout the week. With that many riders, pedestrians, and cars all sharing the same space, he said prevention is key.
“We do want the public to understand if you come onto this island between September 10th and September 14th and you have nefarious intentions or you are reckless, or you are engaged in speed, you’re subject to be arrested,” Crisafulli said.
Visitors said the increased enforcement is noticeable as soon as they arrive in town.
“Yeah, we noticed some signs coming in and I was wondering what that was,” said biker Chuck Tice, attending Bikefest for the first time. “I know the year I went to Myrtle, cops were pretty lenient. Unless you’re smoking tires and pulling wheelies. Not expecting that here.”
For longtime visitors, the restrictions are not a concern.
“If you’re riding safe and obeying the law, there’s nothing to worry about with these special events,” said Wayne Witherite, who has been coming to Ocean City Bike Week for 14 years. “Like I said, if you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, you have nothing to worry about.”
Officials say the goal is not to disrupt Bikefest, but to make sure everyone leaves safely. Law enforcement from across the state, including Ocean City Police, Maryland State Police, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, and Howard County Police, will have an increased presence throughout the week.
Bikefest runs through Sunday the 14th.