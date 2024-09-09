OCEAN CITY, MD- Upcoming events will close the Ocean City Inlet parking lot to the public for several weeks.
Town officials say the lot will be closed for public parking from September 10th until October 13th. The lot is slated to reopen after 4:30 on the 13th.
They say the downtown area is expected to be congested over the next several weeks, with many big events happening. They are reminding drivers to leave early and stay a little later to avoid traffic congestion. Parking will be limited, especially during the Oceans Calling Festival. The Ocean City Beach Bus is an alternative to trying to find parking in the busy downtown area.
The first event coming to the area will be OC BikeFest. While OC BikeFest is scheduled from September 11 through September 15, the promoters will start setting up the concert and vendor area on September 10. OC BikeFest will have limited motorcycle-only parking in the Inlet Lot during the event. Parking spaces will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To learn more about this event, you can visit its website.
As OC BikeFest begins to break down its event, the Inlet Lot will transition into setting up for the Oceans Calling Festival. The Oceans Calling Festival will take place from September 27 through September 29. If you would like to learn more about this event you can go here.
Immediately following the Oceans Calling Festival, we transition to the Country Calling Festival for all country music lovers. Country Calling Festival will take place from October 4 and 5. If you would like to learn more about this event you can check out its website.
After the Country Calling Festival, the Inlet Parking Lot will transition to the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event. The Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event will is planned for October 10 through Sunday, October 13. Vehicles participating in the Endless Summer Cruisin’ Event will be permitted to park in the Inlet Parking Lot from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During this event, the Inlet Lot Parking will be available to the public after 5 p.m. each day. If you want to learn more about this event, please visit their website.