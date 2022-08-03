OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Fire Department is welcoming firefighters and community members to come together for a firefighter challenge at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Aug. 5-7.
Relay teams comprising of the general public, fire departments, companies, non-profits, and more will tackle a modified firefighter skills-based course where they perform the Five Essential Functions™ of America's fire service.
“We are excited to host the Firefighter Challenge and bring together members of our community in the name of charity and fun," said Ocean City Fire Chief Richie Bowers. Explaining what fun the community will have, Chief Bowers continued, "Each race will allow participants to experience a modified version of the physical demands of real-life firefighting by climbing the five-story tower, hoisting, chopping, dragging hoses, and rescuing a life-sized, 110-pound 'victim' as participants race against themselves, their opponents, and the clock."
The free event, hosted by the Town of Ocean City, hopes to bring awareness to the need for first responders and recruit a new generation.
"This started over a year ago, just thinking about how we can promote wellness and increase our recruiting efforts in the Ocean City Fire Department," said Ryan Whittington, spokesperson for the Ocean City Fire Department. "While the challenge gives firefighters a chance to bond, it's also designed to give the public a chance to see what a firefighter does day in and day out."
This free family event will also have a Kid's Challenge Course and Charity Relay Challenge, where businesses and non-profits run as a team on an adjusted course to support a charity of their choice. All children who attend will have the opportunity to participate in the challenge, sit on a fire truck, learn about fire safety, and more.
Challenge hours are as follows:
- Friday, Aug. 5: 3-5 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 6: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 7: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
For more information or to register a team, visit: www.ococean.com.