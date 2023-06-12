OCEAN CITY, Md.- Ocean City is gearing up for the Maryland State Firefighter's Parade next week.
This year's parade will be held on Wednesday, June 21. The parade is expected to start at noon. The Public Works Department will establish a new traffic pattern for the parade around 11:00 a.m. Staging for the parade participants will be in the Inlet Lot.
The parade route will travel in the Northbound lanes of Baltimore Avenue from 14th Street to 30th Street. Northbound traffic on Baltimore Ave. will be restricted to parade participants only. Non-parade participants will be rerouted west on 15th Street.
Parking will be restricted in the following areas starting at 8:30 a.m. on June 21:
- Baltimore Avenue between 12th Street and 31st Street
- 15th Street between Baltimore Ave and Philadelphia Ave
- 12th Street between Baltimore Ave and Philadelphia Ave
Delays can be expected near the parade route. If you are not attending the parade and traveling northbound, plan to use Philadelphia Avenue starting at 9th Street to avoid congestion. Pedestrian traffic is expected along the parade route. Remember to Walk Smart, Drive Smart, and Bike Smart while traveling in Ocean City.