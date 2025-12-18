OCEAN CITY, Md. - A group of Ocean City homeowners is launching a new petition aimed at overturning a town decision that extended a moratorium on new short-term rental licenses in certain residential zoning districts.
The moratorium applies in R-1 neighborhoods and mobile home districts, which also include some condominiums, apartments and townhomes, according to petition organizer Terry Miller. She said the restriction prevents property owners in those areas from obtaining a new rental license if they do not already have one.
Town officials have said the moratorium gives Ocean City time to evaluate how to regulate short-term rentals and address quality-of-life concerns in neighborhoods where people live year-round. The extension keeps the pause in place into early 2027.
Miller, who has been organizing opposition to the moratorium, said the effort to overturn the extension is an uphill battle that could repeat itself, even if her group succeeds.
“It does feel like an uphill battle because they hold all the cards,” Miller said in an interview. “They can continue to do this over and over and over again.”
To trigger a referendum, organizers must collect 991 signatures by the morning of Jan. 20, Miller said. She urged supporters to sign before Jan. 19 and said the timeline is difficult because many people travel during the holidays or spend time away during the winter.
Miller said the town should focus on enforcing existing ordinances rather than extending broad restrictions that affect thousands of property owners. She argued that problem properties should face penalties through current mechanisms, including the potential loss of a license when violations are documented and not corrected.
“Enforce the ordinances that are on the books,” Miller said.
Miller also warned that the moratorium could be followed by additional limits, pointing to town discussions about options such as capping licenses or restricting ownership structures. She said property owners should pay attention to future council agendas and proposed policies.
The petition has two signing locations, Miller said, including Keller Williams on 62nd Street and Blu Vista on 119th Street.
If organizers meet the signature threshold and the petition is certified, the moratorium extension could be put before voters in a referendum, setting up another round in a debate that has intensified as Ocean City weighs how to balance tourism-driven rentals with neighborhood concerns.