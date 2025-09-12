OCEAN CITY, Md. - A new dredging vessel could soon be on its way to the East Coast, with Worcester County leaders calling it a critical step toward keeping the Ocean City Inlet open and safe.
On Tuesday, Rep. Andy Harris announced that the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Act of 2026. The legislation includes $50 million to replace the Currituck, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging vessel built in 1974 that county officials say has long outlived its useful life.
“We have two dredges for the entire eastern seaboard of the United States,” said Robert Mitchell, director of Worcester County’s Department of Environmental Programs. “The Currituck, the older one, was set in 1974. So it’s way past its useful life. So the new vessel is very welcome news.”
Local leaders have pressed federal officials for years to address shoaling in the Ocean City Inlet, which creates hazards for commercial fishermen, recreational boaters and even the U.S. Coast Guard. The county has pushed for more reliable dredging, citing safety concerns and the economic importance of keeping waterways open during peak fishing season and high-profile events such as the White Marlin Open.
Worcester County Commissioners President Ted Elder said replacing the vessel is long overdue.
“Well, it was promoted and pushed forward by Andy Harris, our representative here on the Shore, and we were in dire need of having a new dredge,” Elder said. “The old one was so old, it was spending more time on the repairs than it was doing dredging.”
The new vessel would replace the Currituck but would not expand the number of dredges available. Officials say the addition is still expected to ease scheduling issues and reduce downtime when the older ships are pulled away for repairs or emergency work elsewhere.
Elder compared the change to trading in an unreliable car.
“You can’t depend on it,” he said of the current vessel. “Going from that to a brand new one, so it’s kind of exciting to get. Hopefully we’re going to get it down here working soon.”
The legislation now heads to the Senate for approval. Worcester County officials say they will continue to push for the project, calling it a federal priority that benefits the entire East Coast.