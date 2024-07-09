OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City is joining the push to bring new flights to Salisbury Regional Airport, supporting efforts to expand with flights to Florida.
The Salisbury Regional Airport has been raising funds to support a potential expansion, and now the town of Ocean City has pledged their support. Both Wicomico and Worcester Counties have already committed $50,000 each to the project, and The Ocean City Town Council has now added an additional $25,000 at todays workshop.
The project aims to secure an $800,000 Small Community Air Service Development Grant to bring in a new airline. Airport Director Tony Rudy emphasized the importance of local support in securing the grant.
“The one thing you have to understand is when the DOT evaluates these grant applications, they do look at local support - not only letters of support but really financial contribution, so this really puts us in a competitive position to get the grant,” Rudy explained.
Ocean City Town Manager Terry McGean highlighted the economic impact these flights could have, especially during the winter months.
“We’re always trying to grow our shoulder seasons - our shoulder seasons or maybe even some times when people get to escape the heat for Florida, that just works great for us, it’s a win-win,” McGean said.
With Ocean City’s pledge, Rudy says the airport has likely hit their $200,000 local fundraising goal, further advancing the project.
“When I get all of the written pledges in - we should have hit our goal today - I just really appreciate Ocean City stepping up to the plate and helping us out with this effort,” Rudy added.
The identity of the airline that would operate these flights is still unknown, but Rudy said the goal is to have two to three flights each week, potentially starting as early as 2025.
Ocean City Councilmembers also expressed desire to see The City of Salisbury match their pledge as well.