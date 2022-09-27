OCEAN CITY, Md. - An Ocean City man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for holding up a bank nearly two years ago.
The Worcester County State's Attorney's Office said that 38-year-old Christopher Dale Miller Jr. was sentenced to the Maryland Division of Corrections on Sept 8. after a Worcester County jury found him guilty of armed robbery and related offenses following a trial in April 2022.
Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Beau H. Oglesby, who imposed the sentence, credited Miller with 406 days of time served and ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $5,190 to Calvin B. Taylor Bank.
The charges arose from an incident on Oct. 27, 2020, when a Worcester County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Taylor Bank located on Golf Course Road in Ocean City, for a reported hold-up alarm.
After the scene was secured with assistance from Maryland State Police and the Ocean City Police Department, the case was assigned to the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.
It was determined that a male suspect had entered the lobby and handed the bank teller a handwritten note on a plain white envelope that stated, “I have a gun put 7K in the envelope no marked bills.” The suspect then whispered to the teller, "Time’s ticking."
The suspect then fled scene before police arrived. Investigators collected evidence, including surveillance video of the suspect and DNA evidence from the scene, and in March of 2021, were able to match the recovered DNA to Miller.