OCEAN CITY, MD - Ocean City’s incumbent mayor Rick Meehan has won reelection in the 2024 race against challenger Peter Buas.

Ocean City officials announced the results of their 2024 Mayoral Election late Tuesday, with Meehan clinching reelection with 1324 votes just after 9 p.m.

Meehan has served as Ocean City’s mayor since 2006, making him the resort town’s longest-serving mayor. Following the results of the 2024 election, Meehan will continue to serve in that capacity.

Peter Buas, a local attorney and current Ocean City councilman, was Meehan’s first challenger since 2018. 

