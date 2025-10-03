Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Wicomico and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. BISHOPS HEAD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.2 FT, MODERATE 3.7 FT, MAJOR 4.2 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.1 FT, MODERATE 1.6 FT, MAJOR 2.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/11 AM 3.5 1.4 1.5 1 MINOR 03/11 PM 3.5 1.4 1.3 1 MINOR 04/12 PM 3.2 1.1 1.0 1 MINOR 05/12 AM 3.2 1.1 0.9 1 MINOR 05/12 PM 3.0 0.9 0.7 1 NONE CRISFIELD MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.5 FT, MODERATE 4.0 FT, MAJOR 5.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.3 FT, MODERATE 1.8 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 03/10 AM 3.3 1.1 1.7 1 NONE 03/10 PM 3.4 1.2 1.4 1 NONE 04/11 AM 3.0 0.8 1.2 1 NONE 04/11 PM 3.1 0.9 1.0 1 NONE 05/12 PM 2.9 0.7 0.9 1 NONE &&