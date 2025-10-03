OCEAN CITY, Md. - Performers from across the country are set to perform this weekend at the second annual Country Calling Festival. For Ocean City local, Jimmy Charles, his performance is a homecoming.
Jimmy Charles grew up in Ocean City and now lives in Nashville as a touring artist. He is spending some time with his family in his hometown before taking the stage on Saturday.
"I just can't wait to see everybody. I can't wait to take out that main stage and hear everybody just scream and roar and, just so grateful for everybody who came to see me last year that that that's why I'm back this year," said Charles. "And I can't wait to see them again and meet some new, new friends and new people. So it's going to be good"
Charles says he is the only performer to return to the festival this year. He is set to take the Boot stage at 1:15 on Saturday, just hours before Luke Bryan closes out the night. This year's three day festival spans three stages: Boot, Scoot, and Boogie.
"Now, coming back here is always a part of just, what I have to do. You know, seeing the beautiful ocean when you grow up. I'm at the beach. I love Nashville, there's so many wonderful things about it, but the lakes don't cut. It's not the ocean. It's not the Assawoman Bay, you know?"
Limited tickets to this weekend's event and additional information are available here.