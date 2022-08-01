OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is inviting the public to join the department and other first responders on Tuesday night, Aug. 2, for National Night Out. The event will be celebrated at Northside Park on their West Lagoon Field.
This will be the department's first year holding National Night Out in one central location and highlighting various first responder agencies that keep the resort town safe. Ocean City police will be joined by the Ocean City Fire Department, Ocean City Fire Marshal's Office, Ocean City Emergency Services, Maryland State Police, the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, Atlantic General Hospital, and the Ocean City Police Mounted and K-9 Units.
Bring a chair to hang out and chat with fellow community members, visitors, and first responders. You will get to learn about employment opportunities from law enforcement agencies in the area, along with learning about the Citizens Police Academy and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) training. Representatives with Atlantic General Hospital will be there to spread the word about hospital services. Not to mention demonstrations from the bomb squad, mounted and k-9 units. Have you ever seen an ambulance, fire truck, or police command truck up close? You will get the chance Tuesday night.
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Location: Northside Park- West Lagoon Field 200 125th St, Ocean City, MD 21842
Cost: Free