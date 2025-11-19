OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for your help in locating a suspect in a 2024 midtown bank robbery.
Police say the suspect entered the Truist Bank on Coastal Highway just before 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2024 and passed a handwritten note to a teller demanding money. After taking an undisclosed amount of cash, police say the suspect then ran on foot and was last seen heading north on Coastal Highway.
Authorities describe the suspect as a white male in his late 50s or early 60s, about 5’11”. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, jeans, gloves, glasses, and a medical-style mask during the robbery.
Police say despite their year-long investigation, the suspect has not yet been identified. OCPD is now offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Ocean City’s Mayor and City Council have authorized the award.
Anyone with information on the bank robbery or the suspect is asked to email agutowski@oceancitymd.gov or call 410-520-5314 and reference case number 2024-004794.