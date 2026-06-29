OC Assault suspects

Ocean City Police Department

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three people in connection to a serious assault investigation.

Police say the incident occurred around midnight on June 26 in front of a store on 49th Street. Details of the assault and information on the victim were not publicly shared. 

On June 28, authorities shared what appeared to be surveillance footage depicting three separate individuals with the following descriptions:

Suspect 1: a white male with dark hair, last seen wearing a light colored shirt, light colored shorts, and tan flip-flops. 

Suspect 2: a white male with dark hair, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light colored shorts, and flip-flops. 

Suspect 3: a white male with dark hair, last seen wearing a long-sleeved white button-down shirt and dark colored pants.

Police ask anyone who knows the individuals or who has information to contact them at 410-723-6610.

OC Assault Investigation

Ocean City Police Department

 

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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