OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating three people in connection to a serious assault investigation.
Police say the incident occurred around midnight on June 26 in front of a store on 49th Street. Details of the assault and information on the victim were not publicly shared.
On June 28, authorities shared what appeared to be surveillance footage depicting three separate individuals with the following descriptions:
Suspect 1: a white male with dark hair, last seen wearing a light colored shirt, light colored shorts, and tan flip-flops.
Suspect 2: a white male with dark hair, last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, light colored shorts, and flip-flops.
Suspect 3: a white male with dark hair, last seen wearing a long-sleeved white button-down shirt and dark colored pants.
Police ask anyone who knows the individuals or who has information to contact them at 410-723-6610.