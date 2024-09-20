OCEAN CITY, MD– Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly stole a gun and other items last week.
The Ocean City Police Department says the suspect stole a red and black king tour pack from a Harley Davidson Street Glide parked near 49th Street on Sept. 12.
The tour pack reportedly contained a Sig Sauer P365 XL 9mm handgun and several clothing items.
Officers allege the suspect attached the tour pack to his motorcycle before leaving the scene.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts or identity is urged to contact PFC Ryan Osowiecki via email at ROsoweicki@oceancitymd.gov, by phone at 410-723-6610, or by leaving an anonymous tip at 410-520-5136 or https://oceancitymd.gov/oc/departments/police/crime-tips.