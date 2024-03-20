Ocean City Spring Clean Up Rescheduled to Sunday

OCEAN CITY, MD - Due to inclement weather, officials have rescheduled Saturday's cleanup to Sunday, March 24.
Ocean City officials say the decision was made to ensure the safety and convenience of all residents and staff.
The Spring Clean Up will proceed as planned on Sunday, March 24, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. To participate, residents are being asked to place all items curbside (staff does not go on private property to remove items).
According to officials: Ocean City's Spring Clean Up service offers a convenient way for residents to get rid of large household items, such as furniture, appliances, bicycles, carpet, etc., which cannot normally be loaded into a standard refuse truck. Yard debris and shrubs are also permitted, however; the maximum diameter of tree limbs accepted is three inches. Further, this effort does NOT include the pick-up of full size trees or the pick-up of large demolition/remodeling projects.
The Spring Clean Up service is provided for residents only, as commercial properties are not included in the Spring Clean Up effort. For more information, call the Town of Ocean City’s Solid Waste Division at 410-524-0318.