Ocean City St. Patrick’s Day Parade draws crowds to Coastal Highway

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 62F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 53F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.