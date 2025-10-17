OCEAN CITY, Md. - Ocean City officials are evaluating a State Highway Administration concept that would convert the curb bus lane along Coastal Highway into a bikes-only lane, a change supporters say could reduce conflicts between cyclists, buses and turning vehicles during the busy summer season.
Under the idea, cyclists would have exclusive use of the current curb lane while buses would shift into the right general-purpose lane, with stop locations and signage adjusted. Town leaders say no drawings have been released and no decision has been made.
Some business owners along the corridor say the details will matter most. Kevin Gibbs, owner of The Dough Roller, urged patience until a formal plan is public. “From my understanding, they’re still working on the plans, so it’s hard to have an opinion about it until the state releases the plan so that you can understand and conceptualize what it is,” Gibbs said. “I think it’s important for us all to wait and see what’s being proposed before we really react.”
Gibbs said bicycles near his storefront have not posed significant issues, but he believes rental scooters have. He said he has seen employees and visitors struggle on scooters that lack lighting and are not built for the area’s roads. “We’re used to bikes,” he said, adding that enforcement and clear markings would be critical with any new layout.
Others worry the change could slow traffic and complicate transit in peak months. Cyclist Jan Bevington said removing buses from the curb lane would push them into heavier traffic. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s going to back up the bus system a lot,” Bevington said. “During the summer when it’s packed, dumb idea.”
Supporters of a dedicated lane say a predictable, separated space for riders could improve safety at “pinch points” where buses pull over and vehicles turn into driveways. They also argue that clearer designs could encourage more people to choose bikes for short trips.
City Manager Terry McGean said any potential change would go through multiple public workshops before a presentation to the mayor and Town Council. Officials also plan to outline how enforcement, signage and bus stops would function if the concept advances.
For now, the proposal remains under review. The town is expected to share specifics and a timeline for public input if state transportation officials produce draft designs.