OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Steve Johnson, who is well known in the Ocean City fishing world, died on the American Airlines flight that crashed near Washington D.C. on Wednesday night.
On Friday, we spoke with a few fishermen who came to know Steve over the past few years. They told us they will always remember him for his fun-loving spirit and talent out on the water.
Chris Huk met Steve a few years ago down in Florida.
"Man 10 minutes into fishing with him you would've thought we've hung out for 10 years," said Huk."We became friends instantly and hit it off from right there and that was kind of the start to our relationship."
Huk said it was that magnetic personality that made Steve the life of the party.
"He wasn't the crazy one in the room but his friends were, he knew how to rile them together and keep them tame, somehow," said Huk. "I can't say enough good things about him, he was just an amazing guy."
And it was Steve's meticulous attention to detail that made him an incredible outdoorsman.
"His trophy room at his house speaks volumes, from traveling the world from fishing to hunting, and I think that was his true passion," said Shane Noll, Steve's first mate.
Both Noll and Huk said Steve could close down a bar with the best of them.
"It's a cliche butyou know, you can't take it[life] with you and when you go that's... he lived every experience he could to the fullest and took full advantage of it," said Noll. "I think that's something important we should all, with the seriousness of everything going on in the world, just take a step back and enjoy the moment."
Both men will also always cherish the memories they made together.
"I know he had a lot more fish to kill in his life and a lot more tournaments to win, and partying, and I just wish I could've done more with him," said Huk.
Steve Johnson: embedded in the hearts of Ocean City fishermen.