OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Phase one of exhibit installation at the future Museum of Ocean City was completed on Tuesday. The museum is going inside a former general store and bank dating back to 1910.
The walls inside the old bank vault at the McGregor Building could tell plenty of stories, and that's not just because some of those stories are now nailed to wall in the form of info boards.
Museum Curator Christine Okerblom gave us a glimpse into what people can expect in the main gallery.
"When you walk in here come January, we will have a full exhibit installment," said Okerblom. "On your right hand side we will have an exhibit on the history of restaurants and hotels here in Ocean City."
As for the exhibits installed on Tuesday, there's a bottle of baking powder from 1911 and a 3-in-one bottle of oil from the same year. There's also a bank ledger from 1916.
WBOC viewers may even have a chance to see a familiar face: Scorchy Tawes.
"We plan on having a projector here, we can play historic films," said Okerblom. "We could even replay, we've thought about replaying some of Scorchy Tawes best episodes."
Back in May, crews were still putting the finishing touches on the building. Three months later, the museum is starting to take shape, and the exhibits installed on Tuesday will help bring it to life.
"That's the fun part because every job is different and then you get to see all these cool artifacts and stuff, and when I was looking at the log book I was like 'oh my God this is crazy'," said Shelia Walsh, Project Manager.
An open house is scheduled for September 6th. The entire museum with full exhibits will be open early on in 2025.