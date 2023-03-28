OCEAN PINES, Md. - Ocean Pines Public Works announced changes to its leaf collection program, requiring stickers for yard debris drop-off.
According to Ocean Pines Association, starting on May 1 residents will need a sticker to display on their car when dropping off leaves or other yard debris at the Public Works yard on 1 Firehouse Lane. The stickers reportedly will be free for the first year (2023).
To obtain a sticker, you can contact Public Works at 410-641-7425.
Officials say residents with a sticker may use the Public Works yard to drop off yard debris May 1-27, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They also say the yard may open on an as-needed basis, but residents must call Public Works prior to dropping off debris outside of normal operating hours.
Ocean Pines say they will continue to pick up bagged leaves in November and December, and Republic Services will continue their leaf collection program.
However, Public Works will no longer operate the vacuum truck and homeowners will be responsible for bagging leaves in drainage ditches on their properties, according to officials.
Ocean Pines is asking residents to not drop off any yard debris at the Worcester County Recycling Center, which could result in fines or violations from the county. The Worcester County Recycling Center accepts newspaper, mixed paper, magazines, glass, plastic, aluminum and bi-metal cans, cardboard, and textiles (clothing). All other items are not allowed. The recycling station is not staffed, but does have security cameras. Violators may be ticketed.
For more information, you can contact Public Works at 410-641-7425.