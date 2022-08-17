OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department is asking the public to be on the alert for scam calls appearing to be from the department.
Fire Chief Steve Grunewald said locals have reported receiving the calls. However, Grunewald wants the public to know that the department is not behind them.
"The fire department does not solicit by phone," Grunewald said. "Any calls requesting donations or to lower interest rates is false."
Anyone with questions should call the Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 410-641-8272.