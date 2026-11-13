SEAFORD, DE - Seaford is replacing traditional fixed-route Flex 903 bus service with an on-demand, curb-to-curb transportation model designed to make getting around the city more accessible.
DART Connect Seaford launches Monday, November 16, allowing riders to request a ride by phone, online, or through the DART Connect app.
The microtransit model will operate within a designated Seaford zone rather than following a traditional bus route.
Delaware Transportation Secretary Shanté A. Hastings said the approach better reflects the needs of communities across the state.
"When you look at our state, a lot of it is more suburban,” Hastings said. “We've been running more of an urban transportation model."
DART Connect already operates in the Georgetown/Millsboro and Newark areas. The Seaford service will cost $2 per ride, the same fare as traditional fixed-route transit.
"Our goal is not only making it affordable,” DART CEO Lilia Montoya said. “We also encourage environmental factors, you know, having less cars on the street, making it more accessible for people of all ages."
Officials hope the service will help connect neighbors to employment, education and opportunities to improve quality of life in Seaford.
"You never know what one opportunity can do for somebody. I was raised by a single mom, and so I know that all of the different opportunities led me to this point. People investing in me, and this is us investing in the city of Seaford," Hastings said.
The DART Connect Seaford bus can be ordered by calling 1-800-652-DART, option 3, on DartFirstState.com or mobile app. The DART transit app is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android or the Apple App Store for iOS.