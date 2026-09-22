ARREST GRAPHIC

(Photo: MGN)

ONANCOCK, Va. - Authorities arrested a man after they say he made threatening posts with a gun and racial references online.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office arrested 40-year-old Christopher Joseph Armstrong, of Onancock.

A picture of Christopher Armstrong.

Christopher Joseph Armstrong, 40, of Onancock, VA

(Courtesy: Accomack County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff's office, on Sept. 21 around 2 p.m., a person reported a Facebook post from Armstrong that included a racial reference and a threat. Deputies say multiple posts showing Armstrong with a gun and threats to shoot the individual.

The sheriff's office says around 4:45 p.m., a warrant was obtained for Armstrong's arrest. Around 5:10 p.m., deputies surrounded Armstrong's home and conducted a call-out. Armstrong was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed after 9 p.m., where deputies recovered multiple guns and a cellphone.

Armstrong now faces charges including Threats of Death or Bodily Injury and Use of Profane, Threatening, or Indecent Language Over Public Airways or by Other Methods.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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