CLAYTON, DE - The Delaware State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Clayton that took the life of one man.
According to investigators, Henry Mast, 51, was riding a Harley-Davidson on Shaws Corner Road on November 24, just before 11:30 a.m. As Mast approached a sharp curve near Seeneytown Road, police say the motorcycle drove off the road into an embankment.
Mast was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, according to authorities. The road was closed for about 3 hours while police cleared and investigated the scene.
Delaware State Police continue to investigate this crash and ask any witnesses to contact them at 302-698-8451.