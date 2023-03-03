CAMBRIDGE, Md.-- One person is dead following an overnight shooting in Cambridge.
Cambridge City Police were notified of multiple shots fired at approximately 12:08am by their new "shot spotter" device in the areas of Pine St. at Boundary Ave and on North Drive. At the same time, the Dorchester County Emergency Operations Center received multiple calls for shots fired in the same areas.
When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Daiquan Elijah Taylor of Cambridge with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester where he was later pronounced dead.
CPD has requested the assistance of the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit with the investigation.
Any witnesses are asked to contact either the Cambridge Police Department Criminal Investigation Division or the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit.