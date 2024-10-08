SALISBURY, MD - Maryland State Police are investigating a crash that took the life of a pedestrian Tuesday morning in Wicomico County.
According to authorities, troopers were called to Route 13 at the U.S. 50 exit on reports of a pedestrian crash just after 5:30 a.m. on October 8th. Police say the pedestrian involved, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The road was briefly closed Tuesday morning but has since reopened. The Maryland State Police say their investigation is ongoing.