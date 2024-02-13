FELTON, DE - The Delaware State Police say a 60-year-old man from Dover has died from his injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Felton on Saturday.
According to State Police, a Nissan Versa was driving south on Firetower Road just before 8:45 p.m. on February 10th when it failed to navigate a curve and veered off the road into a tree.
The driver, Steven Satterfield, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to State Troopers. Satterfield was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Police say their initial investigation suggests alcohol was involved with the crash.
On Sunday, February 11th, Satterfield died from his injuries.
Firetower Road was closed for about 2.5 hours Saturday night as police investigated and cleared the scene. That investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-698-8457.