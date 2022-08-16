SALISBURY, Md. - One man is dead after a house fire in Wicomico County late Monday afternoon.
According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office, firefighters from the Parsonsburg Volunteer Fire Company and other departments were called to 32733 Johnson Road east of Salisbury at around 4:30 p.m. for a fire in a one-story single-family home.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered severe fire conditions throughout the entire home. They were able to bring the two-alarm fire under control in one hour.
Officials say a woman who lived in the home was able to escape. She suffered significant burns and was flown to Bayview Burn Center in Salisbury by a Maryland State Police helicopter.
However, firefighters say they found one man dead in the home. His body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for positive identification and the exact cause of death.
The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation. Damgages are estimated to be $225,000.