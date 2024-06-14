OCEAN CITY, MD - One woman was injured in a jet ski collision in the Isle of Wight Bay in Ocean City Thursday.
According to Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police, officers were dispatched on reports of a personal watercraft collision in the Bay on Thursday, June 13th just before 7 p.m.
Arriving officers found a woman suffering from back injuries caused in the collision. The victim was then taken by Maryland State Police Aviation to a nearby medical center for evaluation.
The victim’s current status was not immediately clear, but Department of Natural Resources Police confirmed to WBOC the collision was luckily not fatal.