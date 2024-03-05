SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday night that left a 25-year-old man injured.
According to police, officers were called to Sequoia Drive in Smyrna just before midnight on March 4th. Nearby, they found the 25-year-old victim in the yard of a home on Braddock Road. Police say the man had suffered a gunshot wound to his upper extremities and was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in stable condition.
The Smyrna Police Department is asking anyone with information or footage of the incident to contact them at 302-653-9217.