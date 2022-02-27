Harrington, Del.- One man is dead and another seriously injured in Harrington crash Saturday evening.
Delaware State Police say just before 7 p.m. Saturday night, a 31-year-old Marydel, Md., man was driving a Honda Civic northbound on S. DuPont Hwy. (US 13) in the left lane approaching the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery Rd. The Civic entered the left turn lane and median crossover and then, without stopping, began crossing southbound S. DuPont Hwy to Hopkins Cemetery Rd. At the same time, a 31-year-old Salisbury, Md., woman was driving a GMC Terrain southbound on S. DuPont Hwy (US 13) in the right lane approaching the intersection of Hopkins Cemetery Rd. As the Honda crossed into the path of the GMC, the front bumper of the GMC struck the Honda’s passenger side door within the right lane of S. DuPont Hwy. After the crash, the GMC pushed the Honda into a stop sign and then into the parking lot of Callaway Furniture located at 15152 S. DuPont Hwy.
The 31-year-old man, was flown to an area hospital where he was admitted in serious condition. Seated in the front passenger seat of the Honda was a 30-year-old Bridgeville man who sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.
EMS transported the 31-year-old woman to an area hospital where she was admitted for non-life-threatening injuries. Also in the GMC was a 59-year-old female, a 31-year-old female, a 6-year-old female, a 5-year-old female, and a 3-year-old male. All passengers were transported to an area hospital, where they were treated for minor injuries and released.
The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours for the crash investigation and cleanup.
This crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Cpl/3 Joseph Lane by calling 302-698-8457 or emailing Joseph.Lane@delaware.gov. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com/