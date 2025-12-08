DENTON, Md. - The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Denton over the weekend that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man and left another man seriously injured.
Police say they were called to the area of Greensboro Road and Burrsville Road just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 7. There, police say they discovered a Ford Focus was driving south on Greensboro Road when it drove off the roadway into the front yard of a home. The car then overturned before hitting a group of trees, according to investigators.
The driver, a 44-year-old man from Dunkirk, Md., was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The front seat passenger, 39-year-old Robert Rowland Jr., of Church Hill, died at the scene.
The Caroline County Sheriff's Office says the Maryland State Police Crash Team also responded and is assisting with the investigation. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at 410-479-2515.