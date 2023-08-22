SALISBURY, Md. - Tuesday marks one month until the "Maryland Folk Festival" comes to downtown Salisbury.
It's the first year of the event after Salisbury's five-year stint hosting the "National Folk Festival."
The event takes place in downtown Salisbury, which is very much a construction zone right now with "Unity Square" development underway.
That parking lot played a major role in hosting events at previous folk festivals. The event's director, Caroline O'Hare, says they have a plan in place to work around the construction.
"We have been able to adjust the footprint to keep the stages in the street. Division Street is going to be open for the festival, we just won't have that top of lot one which will be unity square, which will be available next year for us," she said.
O'Hare says there will be more parking available this year compared to previous years.
She also says the event still needs volunteers.
The "Maryland Folk Festival" comes to Downtown Salisbury for September 22 through 24.