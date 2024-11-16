REDDEN, DE - A single-vehicle crash injured one person in Sussex County on Friday night.
On Friday, November 15th, at approximately 10:18pm, the Ellendale Fire Company and local paramedics were alerted to a motor vehicle collision at Deer Forest Road and Hunting Club Road in Redden, Delaware.
The Ellendale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle that "went off-road, striking a ditch, and going airborne before striking a tree. "
One patient with a head injury was stabilized and transferred to a helicopter from the Delaware State Police Aviation Section. They were transported to Christiana Hospital.