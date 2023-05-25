OCEAN PINES, Md.-The Ocean Pines Association announcing on Thursday that the new fuel dock at the Ocean Pines Marina is set to reopen on Friday, May 26 after a complete replacement.
Dockmaster Ron Fisher said the entire C-dock was replaced with an aluminum structure that includes a new gas dock building and new gas pumps.
The replacement was mandated by new state environmental regulations.
“It’s been a process, because we wanted to be certain that we complied with all the new regulations as they pertain to the gas lines, electrical, everything,” Fisher said. “The piping that's going out there right now meets the new standards, so it’s pretty much leak proof. The wiring is explosive-proof wiring when you get up close to the gas dock. So, if there's any fumes from gas pumps, it won’t ignite.”
Fisher said the new pedestals at each boat slip are also meet state regulations.
“The other nice thing is they have hose hangers for the boaters as well,” he said.
Fisher said he expects to have a strong season at the marina.
“I think we’ll be good,” he said. “We finished staff training today (Thursday) on the new fuel management system, which is very accurate, and it eliminates a lot of manual work.”
He said they also added new fishing tackle at the marina shop, which is adjacent to the Yacht Club.
Ocean Pines General Manager John Viola said improving overall safety near the fuel lines was always his main concern.
“What they’ve done in terms of safety has been incredible, and we believe the new C-dock will also require less maintenance and have a longer useful life,” Viola said. “I’m also very happy that the contractors and the team were able to get this done in time for Memorial Day weekend. We’re excited for a big season at the marina!”
The Ocean Pines Marina is open daily, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information on Marina programs and events, visit www.oceanpines.org/web/pages/marinas-water-sports.