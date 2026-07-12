MARYLAND - Federal funding totaling $14,768,511 is coming to several Eastern Shore airports for infrastructure and equipment upgrades, according to U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks.
$5,580,000 is going to Easton Airport to allow the continuation of Runway 4/22's extension project. It aims to add an additional 900 feet to the runway to bring the airport up to code with current safety standards, according to officials.
The Ocean City Municipal Airport is receiving $5,377,500 for the reconstruction of the final 1,650 feet of Taxiway A's pavement and lighting. Officials say this is being done to bring the existing infrastructure back up to date.
$3,460,000 will be used at the Salisbury Regional Airport for air traffic control tower equipment and interior upgrades in an effort to increase efficiency and address needs for modernization. Officials say 3,850 feet of Taxiway A's pavement and lighting will also be reconstructed using the funds.
The Crisfield Somerset Municipal Airport is receiving $351,011 for the reconstruction of 2,397 feet of Runway 14/32 to bring the infrastructure up to date.
Officials say the funding is provided through the Federal Aviation Administration's Contract Tower Competitive Grant Program and the Airport Improvement Program.