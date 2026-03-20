QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY– Maryland's Board of Public Works approved over $2.8 million in grants for watershed protection across Queen Anne's County in recent meetings.
The funds come from the Department of Natural Resources Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program, which looks to permanently protect scenic views, water quality and ecosystems across the state through easements – state legal agreements with landowners.
At a March 18 meeting, the Board approved $420,000 for a 59-acre easement on a Southeast Creek tributary in the Chester River watershed.
BPW previously approved $200,000 for a 31-acre easement on an Island Creek tributary, with plans to protect 2,00 feet of forested buffers in the Southeast Creek watershed.
In the Tuckahoe Creek watershed, $92,000 will go toward a 14.94-acre easement on a Blackstone Branch tributary. Officials also authorized $253,000 for a 42-acre easement and over $1.9 million for a 274.5-acre easement on a German Branch tributary.
For more information, visit BPW's Land News webpage.