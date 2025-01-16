LEWES, DE– The Lewes Planning Commission paused plans for the Overfall Preserve development on Savannah Road at its Jan. 15 meeting, citing a lack of connectivity with Kings Highway.
Traffic impacts have been at the center of discussions since the project was introduced in July.
The development would feature 90 residential units plus amenities on 12 acres between two busy byways. The site connects with Dutchman’s Harvest, an affordable housing community currently under construction.
Commissioners requested a DelDOT traffic study to map out potential impacts to Savannah Road – suggesting a connection with Kings Highway to relieve congestion.
Current plans show Overfall Preserve connecting with Dutchman’s Harvest to feed onto Savannah Road. Dutchman’s Harvest has access to Kings Highway via Beebe Primary Care’s The Lodge, but the connection is not approved for Overfall Preserve.
Commissioner Debra Evalds motioned to deny – saying it should be the developer’s job to sort through these details.
“I don’t think conditioning this or trying to solve this problem for the applicant is our job,” Evalds said. “We should be presented with a plan that is safe for the City of Lewes’ residents and visitors.”
While the motion to deny failed, commissioners agreed to continue the discussion at a special meeting Jan. 29.