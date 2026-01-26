Overturned tractor trailer

(Berlin Fire Company)

BERLIN, Md. - An overturned tractor trailer has brought westbound traffic on Rt. 50 to a halt near Berlin on Monday.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers were called to westbound U.S. 50 near Rt. 113 on reports of a single-vehicle crash just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 26. Upon arrival, police found an overturned tractor trailer. Luckily, troopers say no one was injured

The ensuing investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was driving west when it drove off the road for unknown reasons, according to authorities. Police say they do not believe weather was a factor.

The crash resulted in the closure of all westbound lanes on Rt. 50 in the area on Monday. As of 2:45 p.m., the Berlin Fire Company said it was unknown when the westbound lanes would be reopened and that Old Ocean City Blvd was serving as a detour.

MSP says the Maryland Department of the Environment were on scene to assist. The cause of the crash is under investigation

This article will be updated as more information becomes available. 

