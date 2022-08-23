FELTON, Del. – Felton police have arrested two men accused of burglarizing Lake Forest North Elementary School on East Main Street.
Eric Allan Davidson II, 21, and Jacob Tyler Flannery, 23, both of Felton, were taken into custody on Monday, Aug. 22. Both were charged with third-degree burglary (Class F felony), second-degree conspiracy (Class G felony), theft under $1,500 (Class A misdemeanor), and criminal mischief under $1,000 damage property (unclassified misdemeanor).
Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were dispatched to Lake Forest North Elementary School for a burglary alarm. Police said through investigative measures, it was determined that Davidson and Flannery broke two exterior screens in order to gain access into the school through a window. Felton police processed the crime scene obtaining fingerprint evidence along with video surveillance of the defendants.
On Monday, Aug. 22, police took both men into custody without incident and recovered the stolen computer-related items.
Davidson and Flannery were processed at Felton PD, arraigned via video phone at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and issued a no contact order with Lake Forest North Elementary School. After being arrested on the aforementioned charges, they were both released on their own recognizance pending a later court date.
Police said the suspects also confessed to another burglary for which they were responsible in the early morning hours of Aug. 21 at Killen’s Pond State Park. They were turned over to the Division of Parks and Recreation Natural Resources Police.