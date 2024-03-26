MILFORD, DE.- A pair has been arrested for burglary in Milford.
Milford Police say they were called to Red Bandana on North Walnut Street, in Milford following an alarm alert around 4:30 a.m. on March 17th. Officers say they found a shattered window and over $4,000 in stolen merchandise.
Police say, on March 21, 37-year-old Donald Fulmore of Milford, and 18-year-old Brooklyn Marcum of Harrington were arrested. Fulmore reportedly possessed stolen property at the time of his arrest.
Fulmore was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree, Theft $1,500 or Greater, Criminal Mischief $5,000 or More, Selling Stolen Property Value Over $1,500, Selling Stolen Property Under $1500, and Conspiracy 3rd Degree. Fulmore was arraigned through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 where he was released on an unsecured bail with a future court date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.
Marcum was charged with Conspiracy 3rd Degree. Marcum was arraigned through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on her own recognizance with a future court date in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas.