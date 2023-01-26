WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- A Parkside High School student is accused of leaving a threatening note at the school on Friday.
The Wicomico County Sheriff's office says sheriff's office along with the school resource division were told of a note that was found inside Parkside High School around 10 a.m.
Deputies worked with Wicomico County Public Schools personnel to make sure the school was safe and no harm would come to students or staff. The threat created a large concern for students, staff, and the community. The threat caused a safety response that disrupted a majority of the school day.
Investigators would later identify the suspect as a 15-year-old student of Parkside High School. Due to the teen's age, a Juvenile Referral was completed and he was released to the custody of a guardian pending disposition by the Department of Juvenile Services.
He faces charges related to:
- Threats of Mass Violence
- School: Disturb Operation
- Disorderly Conduct
- Disturb the Peace/Disorderly
- School Molest Etc. Other Location (2 Counts)